Aust helps PNG meet electrification targets

As part of its commitment to the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership (PEP), Australia has provided support to PNG Power Ltd (PPL) to repair a generator unit at the Rouna 2 Hydropower Station in Sogeri, Central Province. This station supplies power to the Port Moresby power grid.

The Rouna 2 Hydropower Station is an underground station with a peak capacity of 24 megawatts. However, Generator Unit 2 had been offline since May 2022, withholding a vital 6 megawatts of power from Port Moresby. But now, this has changed.

The repair work, which included the installation of a new circuit breaker, has ensured that Unit 2 is back to full service. This will add much-needed renewable energy to the Port Moresby grid, supporting the use of sustainable and clean power generation like hydropower. This is much better for the environment than diesel fuel.

The repairs to the Rouna 2 hydropower station and the Port Moresby grid are part of Australia's commitment under the Papua New Guinea Electrification Partnership to support PPL to provide reliable power across PNG.

This is a critical effort to meet the electrification targets of Papua New Guinea, which currently only has around 13% of its population with access to electricity.

This is certainly an important step towards providing reliable and sustainable power to Papua New Guinea.