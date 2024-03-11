Aus-PNG Climate First Project Launched

FIRST stands for (Finance Initiative for Resilience and a Sustainable Transition, the AUD 20 million project was launched by NCD Governor, Powes Parkop in Port Moresby recently.

The project spearheaded by the Papua New Guinea government in collaboration with Australia, aims to mobilize substantial international and domestic climate financing.

These funds will support transformative initiatives focused on climate adaptation and mitigation across PNG, particularly at the provincial level where vulnerabilities are most acute.

Key dignitaries including the Australian High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Mr. John Feakes, and the Director General of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), Dr. Frank Rijsberman, graced the occasion. The event witnessed participation from over 100 guests, representing provincial governments, development partners, private sector entities, and non-governmental organizations.

The Climate FIRST initiative stems from the PNG-Australia Climate Change Action Plan, demonstrating the commitment of both nations to combat climate change impacts.

Governor Parkop expressed gratitude to Australia for its AUD 20 million investment, emphasizing the urgency of collective action to safeguard PNG's natural resources and communities.

Australian High Commissioner Feakes highlighted Climate FIRST as an opportunity to fund climate-resilient projects benefiting diverse communities across PNG. He underscored Australia's commitment to supporting PNG's transition to a low-carbon economy and building resilience at the grassroots level.

Dr. Rijsberman, speaking on behalf of GGGI, praised the collaborative effort and outlined the project's ambitious goals. Climate FIRST, he noted, will significantly enhance PNG's resilience to climate change through targeted interventions in seven provinces.

The project's design, informed by extensive consultations, aligns with PNG's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and National Adaptation Plan. The investment from Australia will cover implementation costs, to mobilize additional climate finance and investments to support green initiatives nationwide.

Climate FIRST will be executed through a grant agreement with GGGI, leveraging the organization's expertise in developing climate finance proposals.