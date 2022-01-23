Audit Begins On NHC Properties

He said since becoming Minister for Housing, audit started in Port Moresby in collaboration with the Lands Department in ensuring all titles are preserved, copied and taken care off.

Minister Tkatchenko said: “In the last 40 years NHC has just been dooms day disaster where it was one of the corrupt department in all of the PNG Government.”

He said the department’s task now is to get on with the job but keeps on facing difficulties with many hurdles in place from the previous governments.

The Minister said work would soon start in Lae, where the Managing Director and his team will carry out audits on NHC properties. He said there are issues faced in Lae where properties where being sold to Chinese businesses operators and foreign entities.