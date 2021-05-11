ATS eviction starts

An eyewitness, whose family is also being evicted, said at noon today, excavator operators came with their machines, accompanied by three police vehicles.

The registration plate of the police vehicles were taped over to avoid identification.

The eyewitness said the fully armed policemen went into the settlement and tore down pit toilets and trees in every yard.

This has occurred following assurance by PANGU Party’s General Secretary, Morris Tovebae, and the Member for Moresby North East, John Kaupa, who visited the settlers last week and assured them that the eviction would not take place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaupa also assured them that local leaders, including Governor Powes Parkop, would sit with the developer to negotiate a win-win solution for both parties involved, and they would be present to fight the eviction with the settlers.

Meantime, the settlement is now quiet.

Some residents have packed up and moved, with many others still in limbo with nowhere to go.

A group of youths from the settlement are attempting to speak to the governor regarding the evictions.