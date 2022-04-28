ATO Village welcome water supply

“If we want to remove slavery in the 21st century one of the things that we must remove is the slavery that we give to girls and women to carry water. As a community leader I believe that girls must be free to do their studies or other things.”

Ms Sawang helped Ato villagers to seek funding to implement the water project. The National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) came to their aid.

She is pleased with the project’s first phase and looks forward to the second phase, connecting the water supply to the village. The water is expected to reach villagers of Rai Coast living along the road at Astrolobe Bay LLG.

Ms Sawang and a representative of NGCB officially opened the water project at Ato Village on Sunday April 24th 2022. She said it was a relief to the community who truly needed the service.

One mother said women and girls in Ato Village feel relieved because they do not need to leave the vicinity of the village and their homes to fetch water.