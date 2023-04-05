ATMs, EFTPoS available over long weekend

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) Group CEO, Mark Robinson, said to implement the new Banking System safely and securely, the bank needs to switch off the old system and migrate banking records to the new Banking System. This will require a series of planned downtimes, with some services being unavailable over the Easter weekend.

“We know interruptions to your banking services are not ideal and we have robust plans in place to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for our customers,” said Mr. Robinson.

Mr. Robinson added: “BSP ATMs, EFTPoS and Online Purchase services will be unavailable for only 3 hours on Friday 7th April, 2023, from 12:01 am to 3:00am. From 3:00am onwards on Friday 7th April, 2023, our ATMs, EFTPoS and Online Purchase services will be available for our customers to use while we continue to implement our new and improved Banking System.

“BSP aims to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for our valued customers. While most of the changes will occur behind the scenes, we want our customers to be aware of this new Banking System development.

“We have taken steps and measures to notify our customers via SMS blasts, in our social media platforms, website and through notices placed at all our branches nationwide, regarding the scheduled system implementation.

“We will provide regular updates through our Social Media platforms and website, as we continue our new Banking System implementation over the Easter weekend,” reassured Mr. Robinson.