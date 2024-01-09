ATM criminals arrested

According to NCD and Central Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Anthony Wagambie Jnr, the four are now in custody at the Boroko Police Station, waiting for the internal investigations unit to gather information including CCTV footage before issuing charges against them.

Wagambie Jnr said the policeman will also be charged administratively for disgraced conduct in the police force.

He said the police officer was off duty during the cause of the incident.

“As members of the Constabulary, we are policemen and women on duty and off duty as well. And this means our actions must be exemplary to other members of the community.”

“Unlike other jobs, we have the power to execute our duties anytime, as long as we are in the right frame of mind, not drunk, drugged or for illegal purposes.”

“Therefore, we must conduct ourselves with discipline and set an example for the public to follow rather than breaking the law,” Wagambie Jnr said.

He urged police officers including the general public to look after services like the AMT machine that are put for the benefit of the general public.