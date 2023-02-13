Atlas Steel continues support to MOH

Branch Manager Peter Browne, shared that Atlas Steel PNG is pleased to remain a proud sponsor for the Men of Honour Awards since the beginning of the campaign in 2014.

‘’This is the seventh year the company is supporting, now with a sponsorship of K25, 000. Additional support includes merchandise packs for each of the three selected ambassadors for the Momase Region,” he said.

The MOH campaign under Digicel Foundation PNG is a peace building initiative that focuses on positive behavior with the aim to break the cycle of violence in PNG. So far, the campaign has awarded 95 men across the nation on the outstanding work they are doing in their communities to build peace and address drivers of violence in their community.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian, acknowledged Atlas Steel for the continued support when receiving the cheque.

“Partnerships with companies in the private sector is vital in our agenda to advocate against violence and promote positive behavior through recognizing positive role models in our communities. We value our partnership with Atlas Steel, and appreciate its commitment in showing recognition to ordinary men doing outstanding work through this platform,” said Sasingian.

This year, three ambassadors will be selected from each of the four regions, with one ‘Unsung Hero’ award going to an ambassador from each region.