ASW reject Solwara 1

In the statement endorsed this week by members of the ASW, Jonathan Mesulam and John Momori, the group said the Government should not pursue Solwara 1 project, saying the failed Nautilus Ltd Project should be seen as a lesson learnt.

“As coastal communities, we will not support the government because we have been at the forefront of stopping this project. Nautilus has cost the country more than K375m which could have been spent on the basic needs of its citizens such as health and education,” the group stated.

“The sea has been our home and it is critically important we protect it. There are International Treaties that have been recently accepted by the global community such as the COP Conservation of Biological Diversity (CBD), International Marine Protected Area (IMPAC) and the recent Ocean Treaty, which Papua New Guinea is a member.

“For instance, the PNG government failed to attend the IMPAC 5 in Vancouver in Canada in February and now it has also failed to attend this International Seabed Authority (ISA) Council Meeting to be fully aware of responses from different states on the Issue of Seabed Mining,” stated the AWS.

Earlier this month the government of New Ireland Province met with Deep Sea Mining Finance Limited and Nautilus management including CEO Chris Jordinson, Technical Service Manager Glen Jones, Offshore Exploration Project Manager Anthony Manocchio and Nautilus Minerals Country Manager Paul Lahari in Kavieng.

The press statement from the New Ireland Provincial Government stated: “Jordinson indicated to the Governor and PEC members that he had met with Mining Minister Sir Ano Pala and the Mineral Resources Authority last week in Port Moresby.

“The NIPG suggested to the developer, Deep Sea Mining Finance Ltd to conduct proper awareness with the locals on the proposed project including engaging an independent Scientist to evaluate possible environmental impacts and give confidence to the local people that the project will not in any way affect their livelihood.”

Back in 2019, Sir Julius said the provincial government needed to restart a working group to resume discussions on Solwara 1. Sir Julius had stated at that time: “We want to ensure that if the project goes ahead, it will be done in a way that is both environmentally and socially responsible.”