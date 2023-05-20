Associations free to register as Political Party

This was stated by the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission at the certificate presentation of two new political parties this week.

“The commission is a constitutional office with a chairman in their own wisdom and when they see the requirements and recommendations they do the assessment and if they meet all requirements they’ll register your association as a political party to participate in our democracy,” said Acting Registrar for the Registry of Political Parties, Emmanuel Pok.

He said that although many complaints have come from the general public on the many political parties registered. However stated that through the revised Organic law changes will be made to minimize parties due to increased requirements. One of which is allow stagnant parties to join and create stronger bonds.

“When we saw that political parties who have similar policies we have encouraged them to amend them. Why not join and create a much greater force. In the revised Organic law we have this provision so we will see political parties that will consolidate, become stronger and form a stronger group.” Continued Pok.

Currently the Registry of Political parties has 56 registered parties, but will however decrease due to the revised Organic Law. This will also a fee of K20, 000 to renew registration.