Association calls for PM’s visit

This call comes after a weeklong Annual General Meeting at Bwagaoia Station on Misima Island, staged by the association. Its members are made up of women from islands and atolls from the Louisiade Local Level Government.

Association President Elizabeth Donald and Manageress of the Misima Guest House Violet Elvis, both made the call when addressing the women in the presence of Samarai Murua MP Isi Henry Leonard.

Both women echoed similar sentiments concerning the Misima Mines which sustained the country’s economy in the 1990s during the height of the Bougainville crisis among other economic issues the nation was facing but after the closure of the mine, the island and its people were left with nothing to show for.

The people of Misima Island and the surrounding atolls had to pick themselves up again and continue their livelihood after this period without much government services.

The Lousiaide Women’s Association strived to maintain its business arm through the Misima Guest House over these past years with different managements.

They said it has not been easy, but the women members of the association kept the operations going year after year.

Now, the women are calling on PM Marape and his government to help the association and district build a hotel on Misima island as part of the recent increase in tourism activities in Samarai Murua District and the province.

They presented a Bagi (Milne Bay traditional necklace of significance) to MP Leonard for Prime Minister Marape. It was their token of support to the current government.

MP Leonard said, “We are one of the largest maritime districts in the country with so much marine resources and massive potential in the mining industry. But, our story is the same with many other isolated districts, delivering services to our people is a constant challenge but I have been mandated to bring solutions and help improve the livelihood of my people.

“That is exactly what we are doing at the same time putting the district office and systems in order by aligning our plans and programs, so we can deliver for the people. We are a resilient people and we will continue to survive through all these challenges.”