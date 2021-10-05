Association Assists EHP COVID Response

To assist the hospital, the Eastern Highlands Adventist Student Association (EHASA) and its professional members have raised K35,400 to purchase oxygen cylinders with 50 oxygen bottles to arrive from Lae today.

The association initiated an appeal earlier to garner financial assistance from the public to purchase oxygen cylinders to save the COVID-19 Delta Variant victims who are fighting for their lives.

EHASA through its professionals especially in the medical fraternity is working with the hospitals and Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority to assist those in critical conditions.

Coordinator for EHASA Fundraising Committee, Koren Maso in an interview said the association saw the need to assist quickly to help the COVID-19 response in the province.

“Our team led by Jeremiah Konisimo will manage operations on the ground to ensure meetings with Goroka Base Hospital and Kainantu medical teams are managed well and supplies reach them on time,” Mr Maso said.

He said apart from the raising funds to procure the oxygen bottles they will also source out medical supplies and carryout awareness in COVID-19 hot spots in EHP.

“Our fundraising campaign will continue throughout this week and any amount is for saving life and it’s worthy. Our doctors, Dr Kilepa Febi, Jethro Messimato, Dr Serah Kiniafa and Dr Peter Inina will give us proper medical advices on what things we can procure and supply to the hospital with Dr Kilepa taking lead,” Mr Maso said.

He said as of yesterday evening, over 20 volunteers have joined to assist EHASA with COVID-19 awareness in Goroka town, Daulo, Henganofi, Kainantu, Yonki and Olix market and Okapa.

Meanwhile, EHASA volunteers’ team leader, Veronica Baliki and Hilton Tricker will set up a camp outside the Goroka Hospital to ensure hot water, natural remedies and hot meals are smoothly flowing into hospital wards for patients and medical team. This starts tonight.