Aspiring women candidates meet

Aspiring intending candidate, Jean Eparo, emphasised strength and determination to 60 women leaders from throughout the country, who intend to contest the upcoming 2022 general elections, at the National Forum on Women’s Political Participation being held this week at Alotau Bay Hotel.

Eparo, from Northern Province, stressed the importance of planning, budgeting time and money – but regardless of gender, women want to become political leaders in their provinces, and they have to stand as an alternate leader.

“Our country is looking for leaders with qualities and values to progress development of Papua New Guinea,” added another of the women leaders at the forum.

The same sentiments were shared by the majority of the women leaders and executives of political parties at the forum even though they stated that politics is not an equal playing field, and more needs to be done to support women candidates.

UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener, in his opening statement at the forum said in Papua New Guinea, women entering parliament is a critical challenge.

Wagener acknowledged the governments of Australia and New Zealand for their continuous commitment to support women in politics.

“The forum is designed to be a practical interactive session to meet, network and reflect and identify strategies,” he stated.

“What we want is that you get the skills, capabilities to increase women’s participation and that hopefully we have many of you elected to the next parliament.

“Women have shown remarkable resilience. In the face of the global pandemic, women leaders show how capable they are when in leadership so they can bring transformational change.

“Leadership is about doing what’s right.

“Show political parties at this forum how credible and capable you are.”

Australia’s High Commissioner, Jon Philp, pointed out that men also have to be part of the solution.

“When you have your discussion, you have to learn from each other, network and mentor. Beyond that, we need to include men in this discussion,” he stated.

He added that it is crucial that women be elected into parliament in the upcoming election.

“If you have diversity in representation, you get better results,” said Philp, emphasising the need for more women’s leadership at the national level to represent equality.

Also present at the forum were General Secretaries of 12 leading political parties in Papua New Guinea.

The National Forum on Women’s Political Participation, being held in Alotau during 18-20 January, has attracted women leaders from around PNG who met with political parties as intending candidates for the coming general election in June.

There are currently no women in Parliament in Papua New Guinea.

The forum is part of Women Make the Change project and is implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with support from Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission. It is funded by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Aspiring intending candidate, Jean Eparo, speaking at the National Forum on Women’s Political Participation in Alotau)