Aspiring Civil Engineers Visit Nadzab Project

The students had a tour of the multi-million Kina Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project in Morobe Province.

Field Trips are a critical part of the students’ learning experience, which allow them to see the different aspects of their broad Civil Engineering study program.

The Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project is a major multi-disciplinary engineering project comprise of earthworks, drainage, water supply and sewerage works, pavement works, building including structural works, electrical and mechanical works including air-conditioning, and architectural works.

The project also practises the highest safety and environmental standards as required with a current Loss Time Injury (LTI) Free of 1.9 million-plus man-hours across the entire site.

The students were given a tour on what goes into constructing such a major project along with many issues to consider during designing and construction phases.

The students also had the opportunity to visit one of two Asphalt Batch plants on-site that produces up to 120 Tonnes of asphalt per hour.

The asphalt, which is produced by the Plants, is used in the construction of the aircraft pavements and road surfacing around the project works areas.

The team gave the students an informative experience and hope that they can see the motivation to have them complete their education successfully and contribute to building the nation once they graduate.