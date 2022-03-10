 

Asini Bridge To Be Opened

15:51, March 10, 2022
West Sepik Governor, Tony Wouwou, is scheduled to open a new bridge for the people of Yankok, in Nuku District.

The Asini Bridge, in Yankok-Nigil, will officially be opened this Saturday (March 12th).

In Nuku, preparations are underway to welcome Governor Wouwou and his entourage to celebrate this new development.

For the people of Nuku and West Sepik, a better bridge connection and road network will enable everyone to participate and have access to business opportunities, in terms of selling their local produce.

While there, Governor Wouwou will also present vehicles to the people of Nuku.

