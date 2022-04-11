Arrival of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force will fire a twenty-one gun salute as soon as the Princess Royal is on the Tarmac at the Jackson’s International Airport.

Her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence is accompanying her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

The royal visit by the Queen’s only daughter is in commemoration of Her Majesty’s 70th platinum jubilee anniversary, making her the longest reigning British monarch and head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

The New York Times wrote, “70 years ago, a young English princess climbed into Treetops, a remote game-viewing lodge in Kenya, built into the limbs of a fig tree overlooking an elephant watering hole. The next morning, she came down as a queen, though she only learned of the death of her father, George VI, later that day.”

The Queen’s reign spans the post-World War II era and in reaching this milestone places her in rare company, as only three monarchs have been documented to have reign more than 70 years.