Arresting Officer ordered to return documents

Abthul Jabbar Azeem, 34, from Sri Lanka who was the Managing Director of Branded Clothing Limited, had asked the Court to use its discretion to request the Arresting Officer to bring his passport and work permit that was kept with the Arresting Officer since the day he was arrested.

Following his concern, the Waigani Committal Court summoned the Arresting Officer to appear in Court and hand over the required documents, which the arresting officer complied with the orders and safely returned the documents.

Azeem, who was charged with forging his employee’s documents to create his own company was satisfied with the Court for ordering the arresting officer to return his passport and work permit to the Court for safekeeping.

Presiding Magistrate, Albert Daniels imposed a condition that the defendant must report to the arresting officer's office at 6 Mile Police station every Monday between 9 am and 3 pm for his record of interview.

Daniels adjourned the matter to July, 23rd, 2024 for further mention.

It was before the Court that the complainant, Vagi Ima Wari, a female who is 21 years old from Hula, Abau District of Central Province was employed by the company as a cashier.

Police alleged that the defendant allegedly requested the complainant to give him her school certificates, school identity cards, and National Identification Card to open a personal bank account for her so that her fortnightly salary would be paid to the bank account.

The complainant then provided all her documents as requested. However, on the 13th of December 2022, the defendant instead of opening the complainant’s bank account, used those documents to register a local company called Wantok Suppliers.

Azeem then registered the company with the Investment Promotion Authority at Konedobu under the complainant's name and registered her as the company owner without her knowledge and consent.

Due to the alleged offense, the defendant was arrested and charged on February 13th, 2024. He was released on a K3,000 bail.