Arresting Officer Illegally Signs Victim Statement

Waigani District Court Magistrate Paul Nii has told an arresting officer that it is illegal to sign a written statement on behalf of the victim.

Nii said it is in breach of section 94 (1)a of the District Court Act.

Arresting officer Roman Anton admitted in court that he was instructed by the victim to sign the written statement with her initials because she was in Australia and is unable to travel to Papua New Guinea because of the travel restrictions of COVID-19.

The matter of a rape case involving 19-year-old Adam Chin Cheah from Malaysian and Filipino origin, returned to court on Thursday 15th July for the court to inquire into how the victim gave her statement and whether she signed on the written statement.

Cheah is alleged to have raped a 16-year-old girl in 2019 at a hotel in Port Moresby.

Magistrate Nii said it is illegal if there was such an instruction by the victim to the arresting officer, to sign on her behalf.

Nii said, “The court doesn’t have the power to test the evidence yet but in order to test the sufficiency of the evidence we have to make sure the contents are in order and in compliance”.

The matter was adjourned for ruling on competency of police file, to Thursday 22nd of July.

Chea’s bail was extended.