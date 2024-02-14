Arresting Officer Failed to Provide ROI

This was revealed at the Waigani Committal Court following the second appearance of the police officers today, after they were arraigned and charged for murder under Section 300 Subsection 1 of the Criminal Code on December 12th, 2023.

Magistrate Albert Daniels who presided over the case adjourned the matter to March 14th, 2024 for the Arresting officer to conduct the record of interview (ROI).

Daniels said the ROI when put together forms the affidavit for each police officer that will be served to the Court as evidence.

“If the arresting officer is not ready with the affidavit (testimony), he will have to come prepared and explain to the Court why the affidavit is not ready.

“He will also explain what he has done so far and what is outstanding,” he said.

Daniels then told the police officers to comply with the instructions from the jail commanders at Bomana and not to use their position to go against commands at the prison camp.

The magistrate also reminded the police officers to refrain from instigating any more problems.

Meanwhile, the police officers are in custody for the alleged murder of 18-year-old Kimoli on the 27th of November 2023 at Gordons, in what appears to be a police brutality case.