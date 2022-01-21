Arrested For Solar Panel Theft

The solar panels were for the town’s street lights.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said one of the boys scaled the pole and removed two solar panels on December 25, 2021.

The incident was reported to police and the panels were retrieved by the ward councilor of Ward 3 Lorengau town, and handed to police.

The duo, aged between 15 and 17, from Manus and East Sepik, were arrested, charged and locked up.

Both will appear in the Lorengau children’s court soon.

Meantime, PPC Yapu has appealed to residents to take ownership of the recently-installed street lights.