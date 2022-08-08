ARoB's Female Lands Minister

Her appointment brings the total number of female members in the Bougainville Executive Council to three.

ABG President, Ishmael Toroama, said: “For the very first time, the Bougainville Executive Council will have three women leaders as cabinet ministers of the Autonomous Bougainville Government.”

Under the leadership of the new Minister for Lands, President Toroama highlighted key areas of focus for the Lands Ministry, including:

Completion of the Bougainville Lands Act

Completion of the drawdown of remaining 290 powers and functions

Progress the formulation of department’s sectoral policies and legislations

Ensure that all state land are secured, and,

Climate change

The newly-appointed Minister for Lands, Masono, thanked the President for the opportunity to serve Bougainville in this new capacity and also acknowledged the outgoing Minister, saying that she will continue from where he left off.

“As newly appointed Minister, I will do my very best to ensure that while occupying this Ministry, the Land Bill is not just passed but it is also economical for Bougainville as we prepare for independence,” she stated.

“We also have the long outstanding Environmental Bill that we need to tick off on as one of the key legislations for the Department. And Climate Change, let us take advantage of bilateral agreements that PNG has with other countries for the benefit of our people but that will only be possible through a climate change policy,” she said.

Minister Masono was officially sworn in on the morning of Thursday, August 4th, in the presence of the ABG President, Cabinet Ministers and public servants.

(From left: ABG Secretary for Lands, Lynnette Baratai, ABG Minister for Community Development, Morris Opeti, ABG President, Ishmael Toroama, and newly sworn in Minister for Lands, Amanda Masono)