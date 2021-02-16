AROB Regional Bi-Elections Conclude

Electoral Commissioner, Simon Sinai, presented the Writs to Governor General, Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae, in the presence of Autonomous Region of Bougainville Regional Member-Elect, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr.

The Autonomous Region of Bougainville Regional Bi-Election officially ended today, three days ahead of the deadline on February 19th.

Sinai thanked the Provincial Returning Officer and the three respective Returning Officers of North, South, and Central Bougainville for running a smooth election.

Tsiamalili Jnr was declared winner of the Regional Bi-Election after polling 37, 534 votes, surpassing the absolute majority of 36, 163.

Runner-up Simon Dumarinu polled 34, 790 while Albert Punghau finished third with 19, 045 votes.

He takes on the role vacated by Joe Lera, who unsuccessfully contested the Autonomous Region of Bougainville President Election.