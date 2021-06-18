AROB celebrates 16 Years Autonomy

Bougainville’s leaders led by President Ishmael Toroama and members of the Autonomous Bougainville Government and the National Government joined the people at Hutjena Oval in Buka Town to commemorate the day.

In his address to the people President Toroama said the establishment of the ABG under the Bougainville Peace Agreement is a success story of peace building in PNG and the world over.

He said the ABG has delivered and implemented most of the commitments of the Bougainville Peace Agreement.

“The establishment of the Autonomous Bougainville Government was the implementing vehicle that allows our desire for peace, and a hope for a better future for Bougainville to materialise,” President Toroama said.

He added that there is no turning back as Bougainville’s path has been made clear by the implementation of the Referendum vote that presents Bougainville’s way forward to political independence.

“At this juncture I also want to remind the people of Bougainville that the Autonomous Bougainville Government was a special purpose vehicle to achieve certain specific intentions under the Bougainville Peace Agreement. This vehicle, in my view, has achieved some of those intentions. But it is certainly not going to be the same vehicle for Bougainville and the near political future. We are determined to put in place an independent sovereign state in the near future,” he said.

President Toroama said that the ABG already has the Sharp Agreement in place that sets the future of Bougainville’s devolution of powers as well as the continuing Joint Consultations with the National Government.

The ABG remains steadfast in its decision to pursue independence for Bougainville in accordance with the referendum outcome of 2019.

Photo credit: ABG Media Unit