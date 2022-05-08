Armoured Vehicles Commissioned

In attendance was Police Commissioner David Manning, Police Minister William Onglo and Special Services Division Director Superintendent Julius Tasion.

All three vehicles were imported from the United Arab Emirates and will be deployed for security operations in the Highlands region.

Commissioner Manning explained the purchase of these vehicles stating safety as a key reason.

“Policing in this country, being a policemen or women in this country, let alone the servicemen and women of the PNGDF and the CS, it is a potentially violent and high risk career.

“Those of us who are responsible for leading our respective forces, that’s one responsibility or concern that we do not take lightly,” added Manning.

The Commissioner said the vehicles will be utilized by all three disciplinary forces, and not just by the Police.

“This asset as demonstrated earlier this morning is a shared asset between all three forces, primarily the police and military and that is something that we with direction from headquarters that we are willing to share with our military counterparts.”

Minister Onglo expressed that capacity building in the force is essential.

“There’s a lot of functions and areas we have to really build up in the police. Not only building up our capabilities in the operations but also the welfare of the policemen and women in and around the country. We need good accommodation. We need to build our force up. Our numbers have greatly reduced. We have not gotten recruits for the last three to four years and after the elections, I think that will be one of our main concerns, building our numbers up again,” said the Minister.

The issue of writs for the country’s national elections is four days away. The Police hierarchy assured that deployment of the security forces across the country is underway.