Armed Robbery On The Rise In Madang

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Supt Mazuc Rubiang said the hot spot areas are the road sections between Usino Junction to Madang town, along the South Coast of Madang and from the Junction going towards the airport to Rempi along the North Coast Road.

PPC Rubiang said the PMV buses and trucks most times fell victims to armed robbery and attempted hold-ups.

He said in an incident last week, a PMV bus travelling along the North Coast Road was held up at Good Shepherd Secondary school. Passengers were robbed off their valuable items.

PPC Rubiang said about 10 men held up the passenger bus who then ordered the driver out of the bus and they drove the bus into Baitabak village.

He said there was also rise in petty crimes within Madang town. Recently a young men held up a female at ‘knife point’ at the Modilon Hospital gate. The thief took off with her phone but did not make it far and was apprehended by police at the Kina Beach.

PPC Rubiang added that last weekend, a vehicle belonging to Ramu Development Authority that was doing staff pickup along Yabob encountered a attempted hold-up. The driver luckily avoided the criminals by driving at high speed.

According to the driver, the criminals were all armed and were under the influence of liquor.

“Yesterday, a group of men pretending to be passengers on a Route 5A bus at New Town Plaza held up the driver at gun point inside the bus. They directed him towards Sisiak Mountain with passengers from Four mile. While at Sisiak Mountain the passengers were robbed.”

PPC Rubiang said they received another report from people travelling along the South Coast road. Two PMV buses transporting betelnut bags from Madang and were bound for the Highlands when they were held up between Naru Mountain and Kawawar Market.

He said in the process of robbing the passengers, the bus driver was attacked and he sustained bush knife wounds to his head. Some passengers managed to escape.

PPC Rubiang said most of these incidents were reported to the police but many incidents were not reported especially the attempted cases. He said police have attended to the reported cases with investigations in progress.

“I want the Madang leaders and everyone to support the police to fight crime in the province. Police are doing their best but need community support,” he said.

PPC Rubiang said with the election coming up, the police will be busy with the election operation and the responsibilities will now be on individuals to look after themselves and also try to avoid getting into trouble.