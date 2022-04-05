Armed Men Robbed Store On Island

Milne Bay Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Peter Barkie said it is alleged that on Sunday afternoon the men, who were all armed with guns, went to the island, robbed the store and then got on boat to get away. The boat was then abandoned and left to tow at nearby islands. PPC Barkie said police officers from Alotau were notified of the incident and they went to the island, but they were too late.

Police are investigating the matter.

“I want to call on the youth of Milne Bay to stop stealing or getting involved in criminal activities. Milne Bay had been making headlines with bad stories and that is not good. I want the youths or those involved in the criminal activities to stop doing that and try to do something useful. Our province is rich and people must make use of the resources.”

Supt Barkie further added that there is enough police manpower in the province to fight crime in the province. He said the mobile squad police officers from Port Moresby are still in the province and will help to arrest and charge those who are involved in criminal activities. He said officers of the Air Tactical Unit have left, but another unit is now in the province.

He said election preparation has also started where police officers are being trained to address election related crimes and basics skills required of them during the election.