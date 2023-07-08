Archer leaders excel in work experience

The three outstanding Archer Leaders, Houston Nen (Building and Construction Management, UNITECH), Getta Kambar (Construction Management, UNITECH), and Raymond Billy (Bachelor of Science, UPNG), recently had an incredible opportunity to gain work experience at leading companies in Australia.

Their time at these prestigious organizations not only allowed them to enhance their skills but also forge valuable connections with experts in their respective fields. The newfound expertise and relationships acquired through these professional placements will undoubtedly contribute to their bright futures.

Houston and Getta were graciously hosted by Partridge and Newcrest Mining for a two-day work experience program, an opportunity that left a lasting impact on Houston. Reflecting on the experience, he shared, "It has truly broadened my perspective on the world."

Meanwhile, Raymond embarked on his work placement at Green Gravity, which provided him with a clearer vision of his potential contributions to society. The program exposed him to influential individuals who directly and indirectly shape his areas of interest.

These key figures have now become an integral part of his expanding network, which he intends to nurture over time. Raymond expressed gratitude for the mentorship program, stating, "It has guided me in refining my personal vision."

The Archers Leadership Development Program owes its success to the generous support from the Fred P. Archer Trust, managed by Perpetual Trustees, Kina Bank, and the Newcrest PNG Sustainability Fund.

Their unwavering commitment enables the program to empower young leaders and facilitate their growth.