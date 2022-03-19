Archer Leaders Development Program

The young leaders with bright visions for the future of PNG were announced at a recent function in Port Moresby and participants from the 2020 and 2021 cohort also graduated from the program.

The successful students were selected from an unprecedented number of applicants in their final year of studies at tertiary institutions across the country. They were selected based on their merit, leadership potential, and the desire to serve their communities and country as young leaders.

The yearlong program helps participants to nurture and develop their leadership capabilities through a series of workshops and learning experiences based on the principles of Adaptive Leadership.

KTF guides the Archer Leaders on their leadership journey, supporting them with mentoring, tutoring, boarding fees, education and professional development resource support, work experience and assistance to implement community projects.

The 2022 Archer Leaders are:

Annagrace Anis, Brian Wala, Grace Mageo, John Giuna Kawagle (Unitech)

Eunice Wangu, Jebby Lulue, Magdalene Webster, Nathan Kilali, Nelson Kokoa (UPNG)

2022 Archer Ms Wangu said, “The KTF Archer Leaders program is a great opportunity for final year students to help us develop our leadership skills and enable us to have the opportunity to be paired with a mentor that will help us to develop ourselves. The program also gives us the opportunity to contribute back to our rural communities.”

The 2022 cohort were welcomed to the program by special guests, KTF Director, Peter Aitsi and Minister Counsellor from the Australian High Commission, Paul Lehman.

“With this program, it brings together so many young, emerging Papua New Guineans. People who at this stage of their life are already making an impact, demonstrating leadership in their own circles, in their own communities, in their own family groups and church groups or wherever it may be. They are showing all these characteristics already.

Long-term friends of KTF and supporters of the program, Newcrest Mining were represented on the evening by Tim Bryson and Chief Technical and Projects Officer, Suresh Vadnagra. Mr Bryson joined KTF CEO, Dr Genevieve Nelson, in awarding certificates to the graduating 2020 and 2021 Archers.

Since its inception in 2011, program participants have been invited to join the Archer Alumni to continue their connection and development through networking, annual conferences and community projects. The nine newest members bring the alumni of exceptional young leaders to 82, representing all 22 provinces.

The Archer leaders Development Program is made possible with the generous support of Fred P. Archer Trust via Perpetual, alongside Newcrest Mining PNG.