Archer Leaders' Complete Global Work Experience

Flare Namaliu had the opportunity to work at Deloitte and the Australian Institute of Company Directors (AICD). At Deloitte, she contributed to a Qantas Project aimed at enhancing the Disruption Communication Optimization System.

Additionally, she attended a Risk & Strategy training session at AICD, where she gained valuable insights from industry experts. Flare expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in organizing the program and the major sponsors for providing her with wings to soar higher in her career.

Julia Tubang undertook her work experience at The University of Adelaide and Flinders University. At The University of Adelaide, she engaged with esteemed academics, including Dr. Igusti Darmawan, Professor Steve Larkin, and Dr. Jessical Gallagher, who specialize in diverse fields such as arts, business, law, economics, and indigenous engagement.

Her placement at Flinders University allowed her to delve into critical issues concerning Papua New Guinea, such as women's body autonomy and gender equality. Julia was thrilled to have the opportunity to connect with these experts and expand her knowledge.

Herman Namora commenced his work experience at the Canadian High Commission, where he spent his first day. On the following day, he engaged with Tarik Kalkan from the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) in the Learning Strategy department. Herman also enjoyed a tour of the DFAT office in Canberra.

Later, he met with Ben Howard, Program Manager at DFAT's Team Up, and had an insightful discussion with Alyssa Leng, an Economist & Researcher at the ANU Development Policy Centre.

Herman expressed immense gratitude to the Kokoda Track Foundation (KTF) for organizing his work experience with the Canada Down Under, DFAT, and The Australian National University. He acknowledged the invaluable insights into diplomacy and international relations that he gained during this transformative and unforgettable experience.

The Archers Leadership Development Program owes its success to the generous support of the Fred P. Archer Trust, managed by Perpetual Trustees, as well as Kina Bank and the Newcrest PNG Sustainability Fund.