Arawa Solar Project Progressing Well

Together, they inspected the completed upgrades, including a newly installed solar array at the Arawa power station, ushering in renewable energy since March this year.

Exciting developments were unveiled by the High Commissioner, announcing the commencement of construction for a larger solar farm, slated for completion by March 2025.

This significant expansion is poised to revolutionize the region's energy landscape, providing cleaner, more reliable power to the residents of Arawa.

The transition to solar energy not only promises enhanced accessibility but also heralds a reduction in both costs and carbon emissions previously associated with diesel-generated power.

These strides towards sustainability align with broader Australian initiatives, encompassing support for PNG Power Ltd's provincial power stations across Papua New Guinea.

Anticipation mounts as Australia, alongside Minister for State Enterprises, William Duma and the Autonomous Bougainville Government, eagerly awaits the joint inauguration of the completed project in March 2025, marking a milestone in the enduring PNG-Australia partnership.