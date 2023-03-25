Appointments not official

The minister was referring to leaked information on the appointments of Dr Ken Ngangan, Koney Samuel, and David Wereh, Secretaries for the departments of Finance, Planning and Monitoring and Works and Highways respectively.

Tkatchenko said, “We have appointed senior Papua New Guineans to head our missions around the world. When the Prime Minister signs off and finally approves it, we will make some announcements on those new permanent positions for high commissioners and ambassadors that are now being appointed under this government.”

Minister Tkatchenko clarified that although NEC approved, the decision is not official until approved by the Prime Minister.

“You must remember, this NEC decision has not been signed off by the Prime Minister as yet. So it’s still not official. So someone has illegally leaked this document, to you the media when it’s not even an official document yet or approved.”

Nevertheless, Tkatchenko says the government is offering top bureaucrats these positions to represent PNG with the experience they have at the highest level.