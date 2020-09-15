Applaud yourselves, says Sir Michael

Grand Chief Sir Michael was in high spirits on Friday, the 11th of September, as he and locals from Wampar LLG waited for the Prime Minister and his delegation to arrive at the Zifasing Primary School for the declaration of their school of academy status, new classrooms and new machinery for the district.

As he wished Papua New Guineans a happy Independence, he commended everyone for their contribution to the nation as a whole.

“God i blesim yumi olgeta,” he said. “Graun blo yumi ya. Na mi hamamas lo tok bikpla hamamas blo Indipendens i go long olgeta manmeri lo Papua Niu Gini na tok bikpla hamamas i mas stap lo yupla. Yupla mas paitim han lo yupla yet, paitim bros na tok ‘mipla sanap wantem na mekim displa kantri kamap’.”

Sir Michael further went down memory lane, saying not many people were keen on stepping out of their comfort zones when the idea of independence was first brought up.

“When I was telling Papua New Guineans about independence, there were a lot of reluctance; a lot of people did not want to say anything. They were frightened that the country will go bad. But believe me, I stick by what I said. You’ll have independence, you’ll have celebrations, you’ll have hamamas in the country. And now people are very proud of the fact that 45 years is coming up on the 16th of September.”

Sir Michael said unlike other countries who had to fight for self-governance, PNG’s was a smooth transition and 45 years on, the nation is still holding its head up high.