A farewell celebration was accorded to him at the St. Joseph Parish in Port Moresby recently.

Those who gathered expressed their appreciation for the informal nature of the Apostolic Nuncio and his constant encouragement.

The Apostolic Nuncio thanked the people for their openness, and appreciated the bishops for their dedication and sacrifice.

The Apostolic Nuncio is scheduled to leave Papua New Guinea to take up his new assignment, by the end of the month.