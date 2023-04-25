Anzac day commemorated

In PNG, schools, businesses and organizations remembered those who served the country including the commemoration of the day at the Bomana War cemetery along the Kokoda Track.

This event was also attended by the Minister for International Development and the Pacific Minister for Defense Industry, Pat Conroy.

He stated that the day was to reflect on Australia and Papua New Guinea’s deep historical connections.

Minister Conroy added that the battles in Papua New Guinea in the Second World War were vital to the defense of Australia. The Kokoda Track bore witness to some of the most desperate and vicious fighting ever encountered by Australian troops.

“The people of Papua New Guinea suffered greatly as war tore through their homeland. We remember the Papuan Infantry Battalion soldiers who served alongside Australians and the Papuans who risked their lives to carry our wounded to safety.

“More than 3,300 Australian service personnel are buried at the Bomana War Cemetery, alongside 40 members of the 1st Papuan Infantry Battalion who fought with them. No other war cemetery in the world has more Australian war dead.

“We hold in our hearts the families and friends who have suffered the loss of a loved one in the service of our nation. As well as reflecting on our shared history, I will meet with ministerial counterparts to discuss our future on key issues of mutual interest, furthering our close bilateral relationship,” Minister Conroy stated.

While in PNG, Minister Conroy will also mark the commencement of construction of a new health center supported by Australia and PNG partners in Port Moresby.