Anti-Corruption Project Targets Key Areas

Civil Society, youth organizations and the media will also benefit from project.

The project will focus on four key areas;

Support the implementation and monitor National Anti-Corruption Strategy Plan of Action, which the Government has endorsed.

Focus on establishing an operational Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Focus on strengthening existing anti-corruption investigations particularly, work with the RPNGC’s national and provincial anti-corruption and fraud units and the Office of the Public Prosecutor.

The Project will also work with a range of civil society actors, with a particular focus on NGOs, young people, the media and the private sector.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is implementing the project.

UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener said the project recognizes the critical role that the public and civil society play in preventing corruption.

He said they look forward to working with Minister Kramer and EU to make sure that this Project is implemented and leads to real changes in the lives of people across the country.