Anti-corruption efforts strengthened

The programme, funded by the Governments of Japan, Solomon Islands, and the United Kingdom and supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), aims to foster cooperation and information exchange between the two Financial Intelligence Units and strengthen SIFIU's analysis, supervision, and management capacities.

The two-week intensive programme will benefit four senior and newly recruited staff personnel within the intelligence, policy, and supervision divisions of SIFIU.

The attachment mission will also foster strategic discussion around improved regional cooperation and potential development of joint strategic intelligence products.