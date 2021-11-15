Another K14m assistance from USA

This emergency funding will support the Government in the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the deadly Delta variant.

The support includes the procurement of critical commodities to support oxygen delivery and clinical care, and provision of training and wraparound technical assistance to ensure the prompt distribution and use of medical oxygen across PNG’s health facilities.

“The Government of Papua New Guinea has had to respond to dynamic and uncertain challenges as this devastating pandemic evolves,” said U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu Erin E. McKee.

“This additional funding is an example of the United States’—and the American people’s—commitment to providing quick and agile support when and where our partners need it the most.”

With this additional assistance, the U.S. government, through USAID and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), has provided more than US$16 million to address COVID-19 in PNG.

USAID support has helped the country implement internationally recognized infection prevention and control strategies, strengthen laboratory systems, case management, and surveillance tracking, and communicate effectively about COVID-19 prevention and care.

PNG has received 302,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines donated by the U.S. government through the COVAX Facility, to which the U.S. is the largest donor.