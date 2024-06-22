ANO recognized rightful landowners of Antelope fields

The recognition follows a protracted registration process initiated in 2013 and concluded in 2019 with the official acknowledgment of Portion 21C.

ANO clarified that the recent development plans announced by the Elk Antelope Landowners Association INC do not represent the legitimate landowners of the Antelope fields. ANO asserts that the association’s spokesperson is not connected to the land where the Antelope fields are located.

As the principal landowners of six of the seven Antelope wellheads, ANO presented a vision for the Papua LNG project aimed at local economic development. Their comprehensive development plan includes establishing plantations for cocoa, copra, coffee, vanilla, and other crops using a nucleus estate model to empower landowners.

ANO aims to promote local ownership of shops and create a supply chain for local produce, ensuring markets domestically and internationally. ANO has formed Neaa Holdings, an umbrella company to facilitate these initiatives to manage joint venture contracts.

Profits from these ventures will fund agricultural and fisheries development, aiming for long-term economic sustainability post-LNG extraction.

ANO’s development model promises enhanced food security, employment, increased landowner income, and improved living standards. They seek collaboration with private sector companies, the Gulf Provincial Government, and the National Government, with further details to be released upon securing partnerships and approvals.

Amoko Naru, Chairman of the Border Sharing Clan, emphasized the importance of ANO’s recognition, highlighting the legal acknowledgment by the Lands Department on December 15, 2018. He commended ANO’s efforts and expressed hope for a thorough registration process.

ANO invites all legitimate landowners to join Neaa Holdings Limited, ensuring economic opportunities that will benefit future generations long after the Papua LNG project concludes, fostering sustainable development and prosperity for the region.