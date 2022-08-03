Angoram RO Arrested

According to the police brief issued by Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Albert Beli, a police report was filed against Kambak on Friday 29th July, 2022 by several candidates contesting the Angoram Open seat. Police arrested Kambak the next day (July 30), in Wewak.

A number of aggrieved candidates accused Kambak of several offences including failing to do ballot paper returns with scrutineers to balance figures, and failing to do quality check for all ballot boxes.

Speaking via mobile phone from Wewak this morning, Provincial Election Manager, James Papia confirmed that election writs for the regional and open seats have all been signed and delivered to the PNG Electoral Commission on Monday 01st August, 2022.

Papia said he and fellow electoral officers were at the airport preparing to travel to Port Moresby to hand in the election writs, when Kambak was arrested before he could board the aircraft. Papia added the Court of Disputed Returns is the correct avenue to address this issue.

Meantime, the people of East Sepik have returned all their incumbent MPs to parliament, except Maprik District, who have voted back to office its former MP Gabriel Kapris.