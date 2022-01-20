ANGAU operating rooms out of order

Equipment and staffing are the main challenges that prevent Morobe’s health workers from effectively performing their duties.

The ANGAU Memorial Provincial Hospital, built in 1963, currently serves over 675,000 residents of Morobe, and acts as a referral hospital for 1.9 million people of the Momase region.

Unfortunately, capacity and capability limitations hamper the effective delivery of health services to the population.

On Wednesday, members of the media were taken on a rare tour of ANGAU’s operating theatre, where they observed that out of the four operating rooms, only one is currently being used.

Air-conditioning problems, rundown equipment and low manpower have been plaguing this critical section of the hospital for years.

The media were told that the nursing officers and doctors work with what they have, even when they run out of basic consumables like gloves and gauzes.

“In surgery, for example, you have to use the right type of glove. If a size seven is not available, we just use size eight. We use whatever is there.”

This was the same sentiment expressed by Morobe Provincial Health Authority’s director Curative Health Services, Dr Steven James, prior to the tour.

Dr James highlighted that they have been improvising to care for patients with the aging and worn out equipment that they have.

“With the current change in care, some parts of the world have gone forward already. We are still lagging behind,” Dr James said.

“Doing POPs (Plaster of Paris), doing tractions when we go to the orthopaedic ward using plasters and ropes. Those are…em ol issues blo bifo ya.

“We have a lot of gaps. There are a lot of hurdles; manpower is one of them, training is one of them and equipment is one of them. And then the capacity. You imagine, for the last 20 years or so, those things haven’t improved. And you look at the population that has grown; imagine the huge disparity.”

With the ANGAU redevelopment that is still underway, courtesy of the PNG-Australia partnership, the operating theatre staff are looking forward to moving into a new and improved facility.

“The redevelopment that is coming up is good. It will help in terms of facility, or structural changes, but at the same time, we will need to capture the human resource component,” said Dr James.

(Only operating room 3 at ANGAU is functional)