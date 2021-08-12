ANG extends Madang service suspension

As a result, Air Niugini has extended the suspension of its flights.

“During this present stage of the works, the useable runway at Madang is too short for Link PNG Dash-8 aircraft to operate safely, therefore as a result of the delay in the works, customers are advised that the temporary suspension of Air Niugini flights to Madang is now extended by six days until Sunday 22nd August,” stated Air Niugini.

“Air Niugini regrets the inconvenience to the travelling public, however safety of operations remains our primary concern.

“We look forward to resuming our Dash-8 operations from Monday 23rd August, followed by the restoration of Fokker jet services to Madang once the runway maintenance is completed.

“The completion of works is now forecast by NAC to be in November, weather permitting.”

The airline previously announced the temporary suspension of its flights to Madang from 23rd July – 16th August.