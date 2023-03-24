ANG certified in Dangerous Goods training

This training is the first for a PNG Airline and focuses on Competency-based Training and Assessments (CBTA) guidelines.

Air Niugini’s Acting CEO, Gary Seddon stated that the accreditation followed a stringent review of the dangerous goods regulations. CBTA is a new, mandated method of conducting and assessing DG training by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and IATA.

“The accreditation means the Air Niugini Training school can provide internationally recognized dangerous goods training qualifications with co-branded IATA certification. This further supports Air Niugini’s DG training reputation across the region,” said Seddon.

“The IATA accreditation process is an intensive one and I commend all Air Niugini staff involved.”

The DG training is provided internally to Air Niugini staff and externally to organizations with dangerous goods cargo requirements including airlines, mining companies, fuel companies, security forces, and health institutions.