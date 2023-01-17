Anditale High tops Enga schools

Member Sir John Thomas Pundari praised the efforts of the school board, headmaster, teachers, parents and students.

Sir John stressed that education is a priority of the Kompiam Ambum District Development Authority, and it made some investments in the school.

"We have a good school board chairman and a great headmaster at Anditale," Sir John said. "Kompiam Ambum DDA has invested in all three other high schools, unfortunately one is in ashes after an unprovoked attack by criminals.”

"I call on the police to pursue this investigation and put these arsonists and criminals behind bars. Including those funding their activities. We should never destroy education and health facilities, or any service for that matter," he stressed.

He also clarified that the school and health facilities in the district plus feeder roads that service these remote facilities is maintained and funded by the Kompiam Ambum DDA.

"We are proud of this achievement by Anditale High School and look forward to continuing the support; as well as rebuilding what we have lost in the electorate at the hands of criminals and their cohorts."