Ancient kangaroo species from Papua New Guinea jumps into view

Australia has very distinctive animals and plants. From the plethora of eucalypts and colourful parrots to the marsupials that bound and climb through the Aussie bush, it can appear like a different planet to those living in different parts of the world.

Well, almost. There is one place which shares a lot of the unique wildlife of the sunburnt country: Papua New Guinea.

Australia and PNG were once connected by the Sahul land bridge, submerged by what is now Torres Strait about 8,000 years ago. But before PNG was separated from the Australian mainland, the two lands shared very similar ecosystems. Even today, marsupial tree kangaroos and long-beaked echidnas roam in PNG’s forests.

Archaeologists and palaeontologists found in the remote mountains of PNG signs of even more familiar forms in fossils from the island. After sporadic scientific work in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s on prehistoric PNG fauna, one specimen has been recently reclassified, signalling a new species of ancient kangaroo in PNG unlike anything alive in Australia today.

The research was published by Australian palaeontologists from Adelaide’s Flinders University in the Transactions of the Royal Society of South Australia. The new description shows that, rather than being closely related to its Australian cousins, the fossil kangaroo most likely belongs to a unique, primitive genus found only in PNG.

The kangaroo was first described in 1983 by Professor Tim Flannery. The fossils, dating back to 20,000-50,000 years ago, were found in the Nombe Rockshelter in Chimbu Province. Nombe is home to multiple extinct species of kangaroo and giant four-legged marsupials called diprotodontids.

The kangaroo has been renamed Nombe nombe, after the site. Nombe would have been a large, squat, muscular animal. It lived in montane rainforest with thick undergrowth and a closed canopy where it ate tough leaves with its thick jawbone and strong chewing muscles.

The researchers note that much of New Guinea’s animal life is little known outside the island. “The New Guinean fauna is fascinating, but very few Australians have much of an idea of what’s actually there,” says co-author and Flinders palaeontology PhD candidate Isaac Kerr.

Click here to read the full original article

Source: cosmosmagazine.com