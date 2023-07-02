Amuli wants entire Sohe district connected by roads

Sohe MP Henry Jons Amuli said these when announcing the arrival of first lot of earthmoving machineries purchased by the Sohe District Development Authority (SDDA) from China to Port Moresby last Friday, June 30, 2023.

Mr Amuli said Sohe District connected four Local Level Governments (LLGs) of Kokoda, Higaturu, Kira and Tamata but two of the LLGs of Kira and Tamata are not connected by roads.

"When elected as MP is 2017, I spent my time walking the entire Sohe District and have seen firsthand the struggles and challenges my people have gone through.

"Kira and Tamata have no road accessibility and it is very sad and heartbreaking to see how our people will have to travel long distances to access basic services.

"After my tour of the district, I have made a personal commitment to connect our entire district by roads to ease the struggles and the burdens our people are facing every day,” Mr Amuli said.

He said the DDA was thankful to the National Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Hon. James Marape for allocating K5 million to Sohe under the Public Investment Program (PIP).

"With that funding support, our DDA has passed a resolution to build our District Works unit to take care of our district roads under.

"The machineries are purchased under our "Connect Sohe Program" and will be registered under Sohe Development Corporation (SDC), the business arm of our district," Mr Amuli said.

He said SDC will partner with the existing road contractor engaged by the Sohe DDA to build district roads, especially connecting the two LLGs that is not connected by roads.

Mr Amuli said the second lot of machineries are on their way from China and will soon arrive in Port Moresby.

"Once the second lot arrives, we will ship them to Popondetta and will do a grand launching of our district works unit and our Connect Sohe Program and a couple of other projects that we have already undertaken and new ones.

"We plan to invite our Prime Minister James Marape to officiate the grand launching and we are looking forward and working towards that," Mr Amuli said.

He said these important service delivery programs were badly affected and came to a halt because of the court battle concerning his election petition case that ousted him for the last six month.

"I'm happy that we can now be able to drive much needed service delivery programs in the district after my reinstated by the Supreme Court," Mr Amuli said.

Councillor for Ward 2 in Higaturu LLG Pesol Javiripa who accompany Mr Amuli to inspect the machineries commend the MP for his true commitment to serve the people of Sohe.

"Road accessibility is what our people really need and I commend you for you leadership and commitment to your people and our district.

"Once the roads are constructed, it will really ease the burden and the struggles our people are facing everyday," Javiripa said.

The machineries where purchase by the Sohe DDA at the cost of K4 million.

Kira and Tamata LLGs combined has a population of 25,000 plus people and Mr Amuli remains very committed to ensure his people have access to better road during this term of Parliament.