Amuli Visits NISIT

He says NISIT’s role and mandate is crucial to drive industrial growth in the country.

Amuli made the statement during his visit with NISIT staff and management recently.

"My visit was purposely to see the setup of the organization and to be able to understand what NISIT has been doing in terms of delivering on its roles, responsibilities and mandates,” the minister said. "I am very pleased to say that the work NISIT has been doing over the years to ensure goods and services we use in the country conforms to relevant standards and conformance accepted widely across the global community, is highly valued and commendable.”

"That is one of the pathway to market, export and sell local PNG products overseas.

"As the portfolio minister, I am encouraged by the commitment and dedication of our staff despite lack of adequate support from the government as it should rightfully receive.

"The growth and advancement of NISIT in developing standards and conformance and becoming a fully-fledged member of the International Standards Organization (ISO) is crucial to our industrial development as a nation," Minister Amuli said.

He continued, “It is my commitment to ensure adequate support is given to NISIT going forward.”

NISIT Director General Victor Gabi commended Minister Amuli and his ministry staff for the visit.

"It is important you come visit and have engagements with us and our staff on the ground so it gives you a clear understanding on how we operate as an organization," Mr Gabi said. “It will assist you to be able to make the right decision when it comes to driving change and growth in our organization to better serve the country.”

Minister Amuli who is also the Member for Sohe was reappointed Minister for Commerce and Industry by Prime Minister James Marape last week after the Supreme Court stayed a National Court decision on July 8, that nullified his election in the 2022 national election.

Amuli will continue his visit to all other agencies under his ministry in the coming weeks, including the Investment Promotion Authority, SME Corporation, Industrial Centres Development Corporation and the PNG Cooperative Society, to understand their roles and mandate, and assess how well each agency is performing.