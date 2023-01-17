Ampo, Bumayong eviction next

This follows the current eviction process at Malahang.

Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG General Secretary, Bernard Kaisom, mentioned that a number of areas in Morobe Province will be cleared out for development.

Illegal settlers are being advised to start pulling down their structures.

“Portion 392 runs from Balob Teachers College, the road cuts in between and extends down this side,” he said during a press conference at the Ampo headquarters yesterday.

“The next one is Bumayong but we don’t want to go through all this trouble of going through the courts.

“We’ve got a notice from the lawyers to be given to the settlers at Bumayong, for them to vacate voluntarily so that we don’t have to forcefully do it.

“That’s within the city and then on the outside, like Finschhafen, like Maneba, and all other portions. And also over at Wampar, up at Nadzab, there’s a church also at Gabmazung.

“It’s a decision by the synod so the people cannot direct their anger at us or the officers. If they have anything they want to talk about or raise then bring it to the synod through their representatives.”

(Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG General Secretary, Bernard Kaisom)