AMPI meet underway in POM

Sponsored by Niugini Pilots, the conference coincides with International Seafarers Day and celebrates the dedication of AMPI's volunteers.

Captain Max Stoessel, Managing Director and Chief Pilot of Niugini Pilots Ltd, welcomed delegates to the conference. He reflected on the seven-year journey to bring the conference to Papua New Guinea and acknowledged the support from the PNG Transport Ministry.

Stoessel paid tribute to the late William Samb and Captain Graham Proud for their contributions to the event's inception in 2019. He also expressed gratitude to his mentor, Captain Ravi Nijar, who played a significant role in his professional development and was present at the event.

Captain Josephine Clark, President of the Australasian Marine Pilots Institute (AMPI), highlighted the international participation, with over 98 delegates from seven countries. She provided a brief history of AMPI, noting its evolution from the Australian Marine Pilots Association in 1989 to its current form, fostering educational programs and international collaborations.

Captain Clark commended Captain Max Stoessel and others for their relentless efforts in organizing the conference, despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Captain Simone Pilletier, International Marine Pilots President, spoke about the value of maritime pilotage. She emphasized the unique blend of traditional skills and modern technology that pilots utilize, and their crucial role in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of global trade.

He highlighted the pilot's role as a risk manager, essential for navigating challenging port conditions.

The conference agenda includes sessions on training, towage, technology, and regulation, with contributions from local and international experts. Delegates will participate in discussions and Q&A sessions, addressing common issues and future challenges in the maritime industry.

This landmark event underscores the critical role of marine pilots in global logistics and port operations, fostering a collaborative approach to enhancing safety and efficiency in maritime navigation.