American tourists Explore POM City

Setting foot early in the morning, these eager adventurers embarked on a half-day tour, immersing themselves in the diverse tapestry of Port Moresby's attractions.

From the verdant splendour of Port Moresby Nature Park to the solemn grounds of the World War 2 memorial, the itinerary curated a mosaic of experiences, encompassing visits to iconic landmarks such as the House of Parliament, the National Museum, and the culturally rich Tubusereia Village.

For the intrepid souls, the rugged trails of Varirata National Park offered panoramic vistas, painting an unforgettable picture of Papua New Guinea's natural beauty.

Speaking on the allure of Papua New Guinea, Antonia Goffredi, Oceania Cruises' Destinations Manager, extolled the country's charm, dispelling any misconceptions perpetuated by the media.

Goffredi revealed that over 80% of the MS Nautica's passengers harboured a keen interest in exploring Papua New Guinea, foreshadowing a promising influx of tourists drawn to the nation's mystique.

Echoing this enthusiasm, Eric Mossman Uvovo, CEO of the PNG Tourism Promotion Authority, underscored the pivotal role of cruise tourism in bolstering the nation's economy. With ambitions to elevate Papua New

Guinea as a premier global tourist destination, Uvovo emphasized strategic marketing initiatives aimed at amplifying visitor numbers.

The maiden voyage of MS Nautica to Port Moresby signifies a burgeoning partnership between Oceania Cruises and Papua New Guinea, promising future rendezvous, including a slated visit to Alotau in November.