Amendments To LLG Administration Act Approved

Minister for Inter-Government Relations, Pila Niningi said the proposed amendments were initiated following a Court decision clarifying the powers for the Minister for Inter-Government Relations that is responsible for the portfolio on Provincial and Local Level Governments Administration.

Justice Minister, Bryan Kramer added that the Act appears to be absent from the LLG Administration and therefore was recommended for legislative amendments.

“The amendments provides for the insertion of two provisions dealing with qualifications and disqualifications from membership. The inclusion ensures there is no ambiguity around matters that qualify a person to be or remain a member of the LLG.

Minister Niningi said taking into account the Court decision and ensuring fairness in LLG elections, the amendments provides for the vacation of office for both elected and appointed members of LLGs.

“The amendments also ensures uniformity from the national and provincial government level to LLGs where vacation of office relating to contesting the national general elections”, he added.